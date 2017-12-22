The strengthening of competition in the electrical energy market and the liberalization of the natural gas market are leading enterprises across the energy sector to adjust their strategies, with a direct impact on consumers.



All enterprises seeking a greater share of the 3-billion-euro market are now making plans for the supply of combined commodity packages.



The first combined packages for consumers will be dual fuel, including electricity and gas, while integrated energy groups such as Hellenic Petroleum and others who have secured gas retail permits will be able to add liquid fuel to their packages.