Moderate quake hitting Turkey, shakes Kos and Rhodes

A moderate quake, measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale, struck the Turkish coastline in the early hours of Monday and was felt on the Aegean islands of Lesvos and Chios.



According to the Athens Geodynamic Institute, the quake struck at 7.13 a.m.



Turkish reports said its epicenter was located in Izmir’s Foca district.



There were no reports of injuries or damage.