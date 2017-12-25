NEWS |

 
Rouvikonas group members throw paint at Israeli Embassy

Members of the increasingly active anarchist group Rouvikonas (Rubicon in Greek) threw paint at the entrance of the Israeli Embassy in Athens on Monday.

The group posted a video of the attack which was carried out at 6 a.m. by a group of individuals who drove up on motorbikes.

Rouvikonas has been linked to numerous acts of vandalism on public property and state offices.

