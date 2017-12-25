City of Athens dishes up Christmas lunch for 1,000
Dozens of municipal employees and volunteers helped serve the dinners – which were this year donated by supermarket chain Lidl – mostly to poor families and homeless persons.
The City of Athens served about 1,000 people at its free Christmas lunch which took place at an indoor stadium in the district of Rouf, west of the city center.
