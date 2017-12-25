NEWS |

 
NEWS

City of Athens dishes up Christmas lunch for 1,000

TAGS: Charity, Society

The City of Athens served about 1,000 people at its free Christmas lunch which took place at an indoor stadium in the district of Rouf, west of the city center.

Dozens of municipal employees and volunteers helped serve the dinners – which were this year donated by supermarket chain Lidl – mostly to poor families and homeless persons.
 

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 