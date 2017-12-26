Overhaul planned for undeclared labor fines

The government is planning an overhaul of fines on undeclared labor that will be reduced, but accompanied with the full payment of workers’ contributions, Labor and Social Security Ministrer Effie Achtsioglou stated.



In an interview with state new agency ANA-MPA published on Tuesday, Achtsioglou said that “for us the issue is not only in the size of the fine, but on its approach, as the objective is to obliterate undeclared labor and not just to collect fines.”



“In this sense we are immediately proceeding with an overhaul of the fine architecture. Once an enterprise is found to have an undeclared worker and hires them in full-time employment, the fine will be slashed considerably, by up to 50 percent. Besides the fine, the enterprise will have to pay the social security contributions for the employee,” the minister said.



Achtsioglou explained that these measures are aimed at delivering justice for the workers who has not been declared.



However in repeated offenses fines will become even higher, she added, while since September the law also provides for the temporary suspension of an enterprise’s operation.