Anarchists target supermarket chain

Extensive damage was reported in the early hours of Christmas Day at several supermarkets of the “Market In” chain in Attica following attacks by a self-styled anarchist group.



Seven stores of the company, at Ilioupoli, Patissia, Nea Smyrni, Aghios Dimitrios, Zografou, Petralona and Gyzi, suffered damage from rocks, iron bars etc. between 1.30 and 2 a.m. on Monday morning.



A group named “Anarchists’ Convention for Social and Class Counterattack” claimed responsibility for the attacks, while sources say the action was related to the sacking of an employee.



It followed the attack using paint at the chain’s store at Kordelio near Thessaloniki on Saturday, and a similar attack in Patra on December 20.