Problems with National Bank cards in the weekend

Extensive problems were reported over the weekend in the use of National Bank credit and debit cards, due to problems with the online network that supported the lender’s electronic transactions.



On two of the year’s most popular shopping days, National Bank clients were denied the use of their cards at terminals (PoS) across the country on Saturday and Sunday, which was unofficially attributed to system overload that had the telecommunications network supporting it crumble, as more and more Greeks use plastic money for their transactions.



Long queues were formed at NBG cash machines on both days as clients tried to withdraw cash for their Christmas purchases, while the ATMs of other banks were far less busy.



On certain occasions the NBG online system was even unable to respond to cash withdrawal demands at ATMs over the weekend.



There were no significant problems reported in transactions of other banks’ cards.