Most Greeks see no 'clean exit' from bailouts in 2018

Two out of three Greeks reject the government narrative about a so-called “clean exit” from the bailout period next summer, with just one in six believing such a prospect is real.



An opinion poll by MRB Hellas commissioned by the Real News newspaper has found that 66.3 percent of people in Greece believe there will be some sort of monitoring and conditions on Greece after August 18 when the third bailout program ends, while only 17 percent agree with the official line of Athens for a “clean exit”.



Three in five people (60.9 percent) anticipate the country will not be able to rely on the markets for its funding in 2018, down from 72 percent a year earlier) the same survey has found. Just one in four (25.8 percent) expect the markets to support Athens.



There is also a staggering 76.5 percent of voters who want a national dialogue and cooperation for Greece’s exit from the bailout period, against 13.8 percent who oppose such a cooperation.