Small quake rattles Patra in the afternoon

A mild tremor shook the city of Patra in northwestern Peloponnese on Tuesday afternoon, without any damage reported.



The earthquake measured 3.4 degrees on the Richter scale, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute, with its epicenter being the heart of the biggest city of the Peloponnese. It took place at 12.47 p.m. Greek time.



The quake’s center was five kilometers below surface and its waves were particularly felt in the city of Patras well as the nearby towns of Rio and Aigio.