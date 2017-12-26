Small oil spill near Tragonissi

The Hellenic Coast Guard reported on Tuesday a minor strip of polluted water, seemingly from fuel spill, at the sea close to Tragonissi island by Myconos, where cargo ship Little Seyma ran aground a few days ago.



The strip of pollution was estimated at about 200 meters long and five meters wide, and the coast guard has already placed containment booms at the spot. Around the ship there was no water pollution found.



On Friday the Panama-flagged vessel ran aground at Tragonissi and a few hours later the coast guard rescued all 12 people on board.



The coast guard added that a contracted company has already started the process for pumping away the vessel’s fuel.