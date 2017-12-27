Greek coast guard rescues 30 migrants off Lesvos
The Greek coast guard says 30 migrants were plucked from a floundering rubber boat off the coast of Lesvos island in the eastern Aegean in the early hours of Wednesday.
The migrants were safely transferred to Skala Sykamnias, a small seaside village on the northern coast of the island, the coast guard said.