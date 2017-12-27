NEWS |

 
NEWS

Greek coast guard rescues 30 migrants off Lesvos

TAGS: Migration

The Greek coast guard says 30 migrants were plucked from a floundering rubber boat off the coast of Lesvos island in the eastern Aegean in the early hours of Wednesday.

The migrants were safely transferred to Skala Sykamnias, a small seaside village on the northern coast of the island, the coast guard said.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 