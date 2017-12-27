Russian FM calls for stable, viable solution for Cyprus

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has called for a stable and viable solution to the Cyprus problem, adding that the aim should be to restore the Mediterranean island as an independent, sovereign nation with territorial integrity.



Speaking to Cyprus’s Simerini newspaper, Lavrov said that such a development would be “key” to securing peace in the Eastern Mediterranean region.



The Russian foreign minister said efforts to impose prefabricated solutions and artificial timeframes are unacceptable, while calling for an international conference on Cyprus with the participation of the five permanent members of the UN security council, including Russia.