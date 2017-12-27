Drilling ship arrives off Cyprus for ENI

Drilling ship Saipem 12000 entered the Cypriot exclusive economic zone on Tuesday evening to start operating in the next few days for Italy’s ENI.

The vessel will anchor at the “Kalypso” field of the zone’s Block 6, to begin exploratory drilling for hydrocarbons in the next few days.

The drilling process is expected to last for about a month, followed by another drilling for ENI at the “Soupia” (i.e. Cuttlefish) field of Block 3.

ENI chief executive officer Claudio Descalzi stated last month that his company is very optimistic about the area’s natural gas prospects, which is why it has invested 150 million euros in it.