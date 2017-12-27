NEWS |

 
NEWS

Free parking on Crete

TAGS: Society

Drivers in Iraklion will be allowed, as of Wednesday, to park free of charges for two hours at parking spaces on eight streets of the Cretan capital until January 7.

According to local authorities, the measure will take effect at parking spots on the following roads: Dikaiosynis, Kalokairinou, Ayiou Mina, Yiamalaki, Mavrolenis, Kyrillou Loukareos, Hatzimichali Yiannari and Dimokratias streets.
 

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 