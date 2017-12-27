Free parking on Crete

Drivers in Iraklion will be allowed, as of Wednesday, to park free of charges for two hours at parking spaces on eight streets of the Cretan capital until January 7.

According to local authorities, the measure will take effect at parking spots on the following roads: Dikaiosynis, Kalokairinou, Ayiou Mina, Yiamalaki, Mavrolenis, Kyrillou Loukareos, Hatzimichali Yiannari and Dimokratias streets.

