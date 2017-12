“Forced Displacement” was the theme of this year's entries of student documentaries at the Thessaloniki international Film Festival, as part of the European Union's Euforia program. Greece had 10 of the 24 entries in this year's competition and walked away with prizes for “Athinaios Metoikos” and “Yesterday's Foreigners, Today's Friends.” Here is a selection of the Greek entries, including the award-winners.