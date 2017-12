Singer-songwriter Irene Skylakaki, known for her brooding English-language indie-pop, will be performing older numbers as well as songs from her third and latest album, “Matterless,” at Gazarte on Thursday, December 28. The show starts at 10 p.m. and admission costs 7 euros.

Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi,

tel 210.345.2277, www.gazarte.gr