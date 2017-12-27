Mario Frangoulis | Athens | December 28

Tenor Mario Frangoulis and sopranos Vassiliki Karayanni and Myrsini Margariti present popular songs from famous musicals and operettas as well as Christmas tunes in a festive concert at the Athens Concert Hall on Thursday, December 28. Tickets for the show, which is titled “In the Mood” and starts at 8.30 p.m., cost 25-60 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr