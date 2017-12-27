Acropolis Museum digital project gets go-ahead

Plans for a new digital development project for the capital’s Acropolis Museum received the green light from the Attica Regional Authority on Wednesday and will be funded via the European Union’s 2014-20 Partnership Agreement for the Development Framework, known in Greece as ESPA.

The 1.7-million-euro project foresees the development of digital media that will allow visitors to design a virtual tour of the museum’s collections, a library of its collection of 10,000 exhibits and a section for children with fun educational games, among much more.

It also includes the development of two digital applications in Greek and English.