Measles epidemic showing no sign of abating

A measles epidemic that started in May shows no sign of abating after the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (KEELPNO) reported 267 new cases from November 30 to December 21, 91 of which were recorded in the past week alone.



Since May – when the first cases were reported after two years of almost no outbreaks at all – Greek health authorities have recorded a total of 871 cases, the majority of which concerned children or people aged 25 to 44 years old in Attica and the Peloponnese. There have also been two confirmed deaths.



Authorities warn that people born after 1970 should make sure that they have received both doses of the vaccination against the disease.