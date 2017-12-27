MULTIMEDIA |

 
IN IMAGES

Retail’s high Christmas turnover projections reined in

TAGS: Business, Economy, Society

Shoppers walk along Ermou Street, central Athens’s main retail district, on Wednesday, as the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE) dampened overoptimistic projections regarding the market’s performance over the Christmas holidays. "Anyone who spoke of a utopian 20-25 percent increase in Christmas turnover probably forgot the decimal point, as 2-2.5 percent is more realistic," it said. Stores can open until 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, with large chains and supermarkets allowed to close at 7 or 8 p.m. All stores will be shut on January 1 and 2. [Pantelis Saitas/ANA-MPA]

