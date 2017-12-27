ATHEX: Bourse retains northbound course for a ninth session

The benchmark of the Greek stock market continued its gravity-defying streak on Wednesday, climbing for the ninth session in a row at the start of the short week before year-end. The stake takeover deal struck by Korres with Morgan Stanley North Haven Private Equity Asia IV and Chinese firm Profex Inc helped the market climb to new highs, while certain prearranged package deals sent trading volume soaring.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 809.23 points, adding 0.64 percent to Friday’s 804.05 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.61 percent to 2,099.83 points.

The banks index jumped 1.71 percent as Eurobank earned 3.39 percent, Alpha climbed 1.68 percent and National improved 1.27 percent. Piraeus Bank conceded 0.62 percent.

In total 74 stocks advanced, 29 declined and 24 closed unchanged.

Turnover came to 140 million euros, up from Friday’s 110.9 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index also rose 0.64 percent, to 69.40 points.