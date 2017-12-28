Turkish drillship enters international waters off Peloponnese

Drillship Deepsea Metro 2, acquired by Turkey for exploratory offshore drilling in the Mediterranean Sea early next year, has entered international waters southeast of Greece’s Peloponnese region, according to reports Thursday.

A Turkish corvette has been tasked to escort the drillship. Its exact destination is not known, a fact which has raised concern in Nicosia, wary of intrusions to its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

On Tuesday, drilling ship Saipem 12000 entered the Cypriot EEZ to start operating in the next few days for Italy’s ENI.