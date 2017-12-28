Potami urges gov’t to clarify position on FYROM name dispute

Greece’s centrist To Potami party on Thursday urged the coalition government to clarify its position on the name dispute with Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

“We are expecting to see the position of the government, not only of SYRIZA. There is no room for petty political games,” Potami said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Panos Kammenos, the leader of Independent Greeks, the right-wing populist junior partner in the leftist-led coalition, reiterated that he would never back a solution including the term “Macedonia.”