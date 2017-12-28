Tension flares at Athens University senate meeting
Tension flared at a meeting of the senate of Athens University on Thursday morning when a group of students barged into the conference hall uninvited.
According to the ANA-MPA news agency, the students were protesting the university’s alleged failure to ensure better professional prospects for its graduates.
The protestors departed quietly, however, after being informed that the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the new year’s curriculum at the School of Philosophy.