Sleeping Beauty | Athens | November & December

The Greek National Opera Ballet has teamed up with two distinguished performance artists – Swedish dancer and choreographer Pontus Lidberg, and British set and costume designer Patrick Kinmonth – for a brand-new production of the all-time classic “Sleeping Beauty,” inspired by the four seasons. Performances take place on November 22, 24, 25 and 26, and December 3, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 31 at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC). Tickets cost 15-60 euros and can be booked via the GNO’s website (www.nationalopera.gr).

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 213.088.5700