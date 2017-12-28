Underground Youth Orchestra | Athens | December 30

Conducted and directed by Costas Iliadis, the Underground Youth Orchestra – a local ensemble of 45 music students aged 10-24 and three professional musicians – will perform a special holiday concert at the Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex on Saturday, December 30. The concert, which is taking place with the support of the German Embassy in Athens, will feature popular melodies by Tchaikovsky, Strauss, Bernstein and Herbert, as well as classic Christmas and New Year’s tunes. It starts at 8.30 p.m. and admission costs 10 euros.

Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Andronikou, Tavros,

tel 210.345.3111