The Finance Ministry in Athens is expected to announce on Friday that it is extending the deadline for the payment of road tax (originally December 29) by a few days.

Some banks have already informed their customers they have until Tuesday, January 2 to pay the tax, which is unchanged from last year, but payments at bank branches and post offices incur an additional 2-euro handling fee.

The state expects to collect a total of 1.1 billion euros from the 2018 road tax.