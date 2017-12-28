Council of State rejects damages claim over inmate's suicide
The country’s highest administrative court on Thursday rejected a claim by the family of a man who committed suicide while incarcerated at Ioaninna Prison in northwestern Greece in 2001.
The family was seeking 1.2 million euros from the Greek state in moral damages after their relative, convicted of drug-related offenses, hanged himself in his cell.
The claim had already been rejected by two courts before the Council of State backed their decision.