Electra weather system brings gales, storms

A weather system dubbed Electra by Greece’s National Observatory brought gale-force winds and downpours to many parts of the country on Thursday, preventing several ferries from leaving the port of Piraeus, as well as islands in the Ionian Sea, where winds reached 9 Beaufort.

The system swept in from the northeast early on Thursday morning, dumping as much as 100 centimeters of rain in areas including Dodoni, Arta and Papingos, before spreading south and east, and bringing snow to the highlands of central Greece and gales to the Aegean Sea.

The observatory warned that Electra will continue to cause problems today, bringing heavy downpours and winds to Eastern Macedonia, Thrace, the eastern Aegean, the islands of the Dodecanese and Crete.

The rest of the country will see scattered showers, with snow at high altitudes.