Traffic accidents rise in September and October

With data showing a rise in road accidents in September and October, experts appear pessimistic about December and January due to the increased risk factors resulting from holiday excess.

Hellenic Statistical Authority data show traffic accidents rose 5.8 percent year-on-year in October, reaching 1,046, although fatalities fell 17.9 percent to 69 people against 84 in October 2016. September saw a 6.1 percent year-on-year increase in road accidents, with more fatalities, at 77 against 69 in September last year.

With New Year’s around the corner, Grigoris Leon, the head of the Greek Coroners’ Association, warns against overexuberance.

“The result of traffic accidents caused by alcohol consumption are devastating. It is not just the fatalities – it is hundreds of young people hospitalized with injuries from such accidents and often suffering lifelong disabilities,” he said, adding that the majority of casualties during the holiday season are young men.