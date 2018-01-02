Tricky | Athens | January 20

Bristol-born trip-hop pioneer Tricky is returning to the Greek capital on Saturday, January 20, for a single gig at the Fuzz Club. The concert is part of his tour promoting his latest album, “Ununiform,” released in September and hailed by critics as his best yet. Ticket prices start at 20 euros for early-bird reservations and will cost 25 euros at the door on the night. They can be booked in advance at www.viva.gr and www.fuzzclub.gr or by calling 11876.

Fuzz Club, 209 Pireos, Tavros,

tel 210.345.0817