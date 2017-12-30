A plea for caution

The news that traffic accidents are on the rise again is very disturbing indeed, as is the fact that the majority of victims on the country’s roads during the holiday season are young men.



Excessive alcohol consumption is, of course, one of the main factors leading to hundreds of fatalities and injuries.



A lot can be said about lax policing, the irresponsibility of drivers and inadequate education and public awareness. We will instead make a simple plea for caution: Celebrating the end of 2017 does not need to come with the end of a life.