Marine conservation group calls for Aegean pollution protection

The Archipelagos Institute of Marine Conservation is calling for a pollution monitoring station to be set up in the Aegean Sea with at least one deep-sea tug boat on standby at all times.



The warning comes after the Little Seyma cargo ship ran aground off the island of Myconos last week.

“The Turkish ship was sailing under a Panamanian flag (one of the so-called convenience flags, with inadequate safety procedures) and we were fortunate that it was carrying flour,” Archipelagos said.

“Let us consider the consequences had it been one of the 10,000-12,000 ships crossing our seas every year carrying oil or chemicals. It could mean the complete destruction of the Aegean, with absolutely devastating effects on marine life, the economy, tourism, fishing and public health,” it added.