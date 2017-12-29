Greek stayover levy to be charged separately

The Finance Ministry in Athens announced on Friday that the stayover levy imposed on all types of tourism accommodation as of January 1, 2018 will only be covered by the guests and not the hoteliers, with the 2016 law providing for the new levy set for an immediate amendment.

The ministry explained the legal provision will be tweaked to state clearly that the tax is to burden the users of each room and be charged by hotels and other accommodation enterprises through the issue of a special receipt for that purpose, without any value-added tax charged.