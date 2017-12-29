NEWS |

 
NEWS

Half Greeks struggle, study shows

TAGS: Survey, Economy

Five in 10 Greeks have had financial difficulties this month, while one in 10 said they have been unable to make ends meet, according to a study by the University of Macedonia in Thessaloniki whose results were made public on Friday.

A total of 9.5 percent of respondents who participated in the university’s study said that they were unable to meet their financial obligations this month, a 1.5 percentage point increase compared to the same period last year, according to the study.

Only 6.5 percent of respondents reported having no financial problems this month, a 1 percentage point increase compared to December last year, the study found.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 