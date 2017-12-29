Half Greeks struggle, study shows

Five in 10 Greeks have had financial difficulties this month, while one in 10 said they have been unable to make ends meet, according to a study by the University of Macedonia in Thessaloniki whose results were made public on Friday.

A total of 9.5 percent of respondents who participated in the university’s study said that they were unable to meet their financial obligations this month, a 1.5 percentage point increase compared to the same period last year, according to the study.

Only 6.5 percent of respondents reported having no financial problems this month, a 1 percentage point increase compared to December last year, the study found.