NEWS |

 
NEWS

Customs officials in Thessaloniki confiscate 10 mln packets of contraband cigarettes

TAGS: Crime

Customs officials in Thessaloniki on Friday confiscated 10 million packets of contraband cigarettes from a container inspected at the northern port on Thursday.

The cigarettes were traced by a sniffer dog and customs officials used a new x-ray machine to scan the container.

The cargo had been declared to be Christmas decorations, according to customs officials.

The contraband goods represent some 1.9 million euros in unpaid customs charges and tariffs.
 

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 