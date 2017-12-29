Man dies while trying to cross into Greece

Authorities in northern Greece on Friday were seeking to identify a man who drowned in the Evros River, apparently while trying to cross from Turkey into Greece.

The body of the man was recovered from the river by Greek border guards on Thursday afternoon.

According to the coroner of the Alexandroupoli general hospital, Pavlos Pavlidis, who examined the body, the man was probably aged between 20 and 25 and is likely of African origin.

The coroner was unable to determine when the man died.

