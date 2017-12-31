Veteran anarchists behind group that claimed court attack

Two self-styled anarchists who were among 394 people arrested during a 1995 police sweep at the Athens Polytechnic, as well as three to four younger recruits, comprise the Popular Fighters Group that claimed responsibility for the December 22 bombing attack at an Athens courthouse, according to senior Greek Police and Citizens’ Protection Ministry officials.

The same sources told Kathimerini that the group’s activities can be split into two phases.

The first, when they used rocket-propelled grenades and firearms, began in 2013 and ran through 2015.

The second phase included the use of explosive devices and began in December 2015.