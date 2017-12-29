ATHEX: Stock market grows 24.6 pct over 2017

The trading year at Athinon Avenue has ended with the benchmark growing by just under a quarter (24.66 percent) since the end of 2016, making the local bourse one of the most profitable markets in the world. The last session of 2017 on Friday saw a moderate rise for the main index, which cleared the 800-point level again, on slightly increased turnover.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 802.37 points, adding 0.42 percent to Thursday’s 799.05 points. On a weekly basis it gave up 0.21 percent.



The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.40 percent to 2,083.22 points on Friday.

The banks index rose 1.50 percent, on Eurobank climbing 5.59 percent and National advancing 1.59 percent, while Piraeus was unchanged and Alpha slipped 0.17 percent.



Other notable movers were Lamda Development (up 6.32 percent) and Ellaktor (down 2.64 percent).

In total 63 stocks recorded gains, 40 sustained losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 49.7 million euros, up from Thursday’s 43.5 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index rose 0.16 percent to 69.50 points.