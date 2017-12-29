The governing board of Thessaloniki Port Authority (OLTH) decided on Friday to call an extraordinary general meeting of the Athens-listed company’s shareholders for January 25, following an order to that effect by main stakeholder TAIPED – the country’s sell-off fund – which is striving to complete this privatization project.

The general meeting will not take place in Thessaloniki, but in Athens, at the headquarters of the Athens Stock Exchange, and among the agenda issues are changes to the governing board and the modification of the company’s charter.

TAIPED’s executive chairman Aris Xenofos told Kathimerini that “the fund attributes great importance to the completion of the concession of Thessaloniki Port Authority, and in this process the contribution of the authority’s existing management continues to be significant, just as it has been throughout the recent period.”

“Everyone’s aim is to have the transfer of OLTH completed within the timetable set, for a new era to begin for the port of Thessaloniki,” added Xenofos.

The consortium to acquire the 67 percent stake in OLTH consists of Germany’s Deutsche Invest Equity Partners, France’s Terminal Link, and Belterra Investments of Greek-Russian investor Ivan Savvidis.