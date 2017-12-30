Man arrested for 2016 murder of Afghan man in Athens

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the cold-blooded murder of a 30-year-old Afghan man in downtown Athens on December 11, 2016, police said on Saturday.

Another 27-year-old, who is currently in prison, and a third man aged 29, a fugitive, are also connected to the killing, which took place after an argument between the victim and the alleged perpetrators in a nightclub near Attiki Square.

The three suspects, all Albanian nationals, are accused of following the 30-year-old – who was intoxicated – out of the club and attacking him. The 29-year-old is said to have shot the victim in the head and run off with his accomplices.

Investigators said that all three suspects have criminal records with charges ranging from drug trafficking and forgery to organized crime.