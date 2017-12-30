Greek gov’t asks for Turk officer’s asylum to be recalled

The Greek government on Saturday filed a request with the Asylum Appeals Committee to take back a decision granting protection to one of eight Turkish officers who fled to Greece after last summer’s failed coup in Turkey over fears of persecution.

The government’s application comes after Ankara warned that there would be “negative impacts” in bilateral relations between the two counties as a result of the committee’s decision.

The Turkish government has repeatedly called for the extradition of the eight servicemen so they can stand trial for their alleged involvement in a botched overthrow attempt in July 2016.