Greek Foreign Ministry: ‘Democracies neither threaten nor can be threatened’

Greece’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday reacted to Ankara's warning that a decision to grant asylum to a Turkish soldier by the Greek asylum service committee would have negative impact on bilateral relations.

“Democracies neither threaten nor can be threatened. To the contrary, they work responsibly and methodically to promote understanding and consolidate stability and good neighborly relations in their region,” the ministry said in a statement.



“Greece will continue on this course responsibly. We hope our neighbors opt for the same course of action. Rather than being a weakness, our faith in democratic principles and methods is a strength,” it said.

