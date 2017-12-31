Avalanche kills snowboarder in northern Greece

Greek authorities say an avalanche has killed a snowboarder who was using a closed-off piste at a northern ski resort.



Police say the 32-year-old Greek man was snowboarding with a group of friends at the Vasilitsa ski resort, near the town of Grevena, when the avalanche struck Friday.



The other members of the group were safe.



The piste they were using had earlier been closed due to poor visibility as a result of fog. [AP]