Suspected coup plotters ‘not welcome,’ Greek official says

TAGS: Politics, Diplomacy, Justice

Suspected coup plotters are not welcome in Greece, a senior official of the SYRIZA-led administration said Sunday following criticism of the government for filing a request for the cancellation of the asylum granted to a Turkish soldier.

“We respect the international treaties, we protect rights, but that does not mean that we welcome suspected participants in a coup attempt,” the official told state-run ANA-MPA agency on condition of anonymity.

“These people are not welcome,” the official said adding that the final decision was up to the Greek justice system.

