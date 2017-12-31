Suspected coup plotters ‘not welcome,’ Greek official says

Suspected coup plotters are not welcome in Greece, a senior official of the SYRIZA-led administration said Sunday following criticism of the government for filing a request for the cancellation of the asylum granted to a Turkish soldier.



“We respect the international treaties, we protect rights, but that does not mean that we welcome suspected participants in a coup attempt,” the official told state-run ANA-MPA agency on condition of anonymity.



“These people are not welcome,” the official said adding that the final decision was up to the Greek justice system.