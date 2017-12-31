Tsipras: 2018 a ‘watershed year’ for Greece

2018 will be “a watershed year” for Greece, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Sunday in his end-of-year address to the nation, while heralding the end of the country’s bailout program.



“We are finally leaving behind the era of supervision, of tough measures and humiliation. And this is a very good reason to be optimistic that 2018 will be a good year for our country and our people,” Tsipras said.



Reaching this point, the leftist premier said, had required enormous sacrifices from the people as well as major effort from a government faced with the extreme demands of foreign lenders and structural ailments, including corruption and nepotism, at home.



“We have left the darkness behind,” he added.