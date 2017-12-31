Kalymnos fisherman says his boat was rammed by Turkish port vessel

A fisherman from Kalymnos in the southeast Aegean has filed a complaint claiming that his boat was rammed off the coast of the nearby island of Kalolimnos by a Turkish port authority vessel.

The fishing boat is currently in Kalymnos where local port authorities are conducting an investigation.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday morning within Greek territorial waters.

Kalolimnos lies near the Imia islet opposite the coast of Turkey and is part of the municipality of Kalymnos.

