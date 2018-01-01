More than 170 migrants reach Lesvos, Samos early New Year's Day

More than 170 undocumented migrants reached the shores of Lesvos and Samos in the early hours of New Year's Day, according to government figures.

The first incident occurred at 12.30 a.m. when a plastic boat carrying 52 people reached the coastline of Mytilene, the main port of Lesvos.

Another 83 migrants arrived at 1.30 a.m. on another boat that followed the same route from neighboring Turkey.

Shortly after midnight, a vessel belonging to the European Union's border monitoring agency Frontex intercepted another plastic boat east of Samos, with 38 people aboard.

All the migrants were transferred to reception centers on the two islands.

