ND leader: 2018 should 'turn page' for austerity-weary Greeks

Conservative New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis indicated in his New Year's message that 2017 was a tough year for Greeks and that the leftist-led government had done little to improve life for austerity-weary citizens.

"For most Greeks, 2017 was a difficult year," he said. "It was a year full of missed opportunities for our country. Many things could have been done but unfortunately little was done."

"I know that for many daily life is a real struggle to survive," Mitsotakis said, adding that his thoughts were also with thousands of Greeks forced to leave the country in order to find work.

The new year is an opportunity "to reset our goals, individual and collective," he said. "Greeks deserve better and 2018 can become the starting point for the country to move forward, to turn a page, for Greece to reenter a cycle of sustainable growth."

He said he envisaged a country where citizens are "not drowning in taxes, feel safe... with jobs and opportunities for all."