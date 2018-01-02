Moderate quakes rattle northern Greece

An earthquake with a preliminary reading of 4.0 rattled northern Greece early Tuesday, with no immediate reports of damage.



The tremblor was recorded 28 kilometers northwest of Kilkis at 12.13 a.m., with assessments giving it a focal depth of 2 kilometers, reports said.



It was followed by a 4.7-magnitude quake at 6.23 a.m. on Tuesday. Reports said the epicenter was 25 kilometers northwest of Kilkis, with a focal depth of 10 kilometers.